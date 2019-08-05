Cats excited about deep, talented tight end group
If Kentucky fans ever needed an indication of how good the coaching staff feels about its tight ends group going into the new college football season, Mark Stoops served up a dandy on media day."Ke...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news