Cats even series with No. 9 Ole Miss

Jacob Plastiak blasted a pair of towering two-run home runs and Kentucky's pitching staff silenced the potent bats of No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday in a 9-2 victory at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats (18-10, 3-5 SEC) evened the three-game weekend series at a game apiece going into Sunday's rubber match. It marked their fifth win over a ranked opponent this season and the milestone 2,000th win in program history.

Ole Miss (18-8, 3-5 SEC) jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Cats rallied to tie the game in the fifth inning. UK took the lead for good on an RBI triple by John Thrasher in the sixth. Hunter Jump added and RBI single to make it 4-2.

Plastiak homered in the seventh and eighth innings -- his seventh and eighth long balls of the season -- to help put the game out of reach.

The Cats finished with 12 hits on the day, including three apiece from Jump and Thrasher. Plastiak and Ryan Ritter each added two.

Darren Williams (3-0) had the best start of his UK career, allowing just two runs on three hits and a walk over 6.1 innings on the mound. The grad senior right-hander struck out seven.

Veteran right-hander Daniel Harper worked the final 2.2 innings to earn his first save of the season. He faced the minimum eight batters, allowed no baserunners, and struck out three.

Ole Miss, which came into the series averaging more than a run per inning this season, managed only four runs combined in the first two games of the series with UK.

Riley Maddux (2-1) took the loss out of the Ole Miss bullpen in relief of starter Hunter Elliott, who lasted only 4.1 innings.

The series concludes on Sunday at KPP with first pitch slated for 1 p.m. ET.



