CatsIllustrated - Cats even series with Ball State

Austin Schultz collected three hits, Oraj Anu and Ryan Ritter belted home runs, and the Wildcats pitching staff combined to blank Ball State on Saturday in a 6-0 win at Kentucky Proud Park.

Mason Hazelwood, Daniel Harper, and Seth Logue combined to hold the visiting Cardinals to just four hits. It marked the second time in the first eight games that Kentucky (7-1) has shut out the opponent.

Hazelwood (2-0) started and went 5.1 innings, working around three hits and four walks. The senior left-hander struck out six.

Logue, a freshman right-hander, worked the final three innings -- striking out six -- to earn his first collegiate save.

Anu, a senior designated hitter, got the Cats off to a good start, hitting a two-run homer in the first, a 418-foot blast over the centerfield wall. Ritter added a solo shot in the second inning to make it 3-0, the first home run of his UK career.

The Cats added single runs in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings to put the game away.

John Rhodes and Cam Hill also had RBI hits for Kentucky. In addition to his three hits, Schultz, a junior left fielder, also stole a career-high three bases.

Ross Messina led Bal State (5-4) with two of the Cardinals' four hits.

Kentucky improved to 81-27 under head coach Nick Mingione against non-conference opponents.

The three-game series wraps up on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET a KPP. Ball State won the opener, 3-2, on Friday night.



