Cats enter AP poll at No. 16

Fresh off its 20-13 upset of No. 10 Florida, Kentucky is ranked No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

It's the first time this season that the Wildcats (5-0, 3-0 SEC) have been ranked by the AP.

Kentucky was one of five new teams entering the poll this week, thanks to its first win over Florida in Lexington since 1986.

The 2021 season has seen frequent movement in the rankings. Through the first five weeks of the season, 34 ranked teams have been defeated, the most in poll history.

Kentucky joins fellow SEC members Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Arkansas (13), Ole Miss (17), Auburn (18), and Florida (20) in the new poll.

The Cats return to action on Saturday at Kroger Field against LSU. The Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) are coming off a 24-19 loss to Auburn.

*****

1. Alabama (53 first-place votes)

2. Georgia (9)

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Arkansas

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Kentucky

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

19. Wake Forest

20. Florida

21. Texas

22. Arizona State

23. NC State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Tennessee Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Kansas State 2, Appalachian State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1