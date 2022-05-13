Cats drop opener at South Carolina

Kentucky came up short in the first game of a crucial weekend series at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks scored five runs in the second inning en route to an 11-3 win over the Wildcats, who are fighting for their postseason survival down the stretch.

Coming off a series win over No. 1 Tennessee last weekend, Kentucky (26-22, 9-16 SEC) managed only six hits in the loss. South Carolina's Brett Thomas (1-0) and a pair of relievers held the Cats in check for most of the night, yielding single runs in the second, fourth, and ninth innings.

The Gameoccks belted three home runs among their 13 hits, including long balls from Josiah Sightler, Andrew Eyster, and Jalen Vasquez. They also got a 4-for-4 game and three RBI from Michael Braswell.

Kentucky starter Austin Strickland (2-3) took the loss for the Cats, failing to make it out of the second innings. Victimized by sloppy defense, he allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits before giving way to the UK bullpen.

John Thrasher homered for Kentucky, which dropped to 13-33 all-time at Founders Park in Columbia.

The series resumes with a Noon ET first pitch on Saturday.