Cats drop Game 2 at Missouri

Kentucky could not carry its offensive surge over from Thursday to Friday at Missouri.

A day after giving up 15 runs and 22 hits, the Tigers held UK to just five hits in a 9-4 victory at Taylor Stadium to even the SEC series at a game apiece.

The Wildcats (21-14, 5-9 SEC) will lay their fourth straight rubber match game on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET in a matchup that could be key to their postseason hopes.

Missouri (20-12, 4-10 SEC) broke open a close game with five runs in the seventh inning. UK did not help itself with a passed ball and wild pitch that led to runs scoring and a misplayed line drive to right field that turned into a two-run triple.

The Tigers were led by Josh Day, Tre Morris, and Ross Levich with two hits apiece. Day also drove in three runs, while Fox Leum hit a home run for Mizzou.

Tony Neubeck (3-1) turned in a strong starting performance for the Tigers, holding the Cats to just two runs on three hits over seven innings. He struck out five and walked none.

Sean Harney (4-3) started for the Cats, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks. Four of the Tigers' runs scored on the night were unearned on a tough defensive night for Nick Mingione's squad.

Adam Fogel led the UK offense with a pair of doubles.



