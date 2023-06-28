Much to the surprise of many who were expecting a made-for-TV matchup between college basketball royalty Duke and Kentucky in the first year of the ACC/SEC Challenge, the Wildcats will instead play Miami.

Matchups for the early-season event, which is shifting from the Big 12 against the SEC, were announced on Wednesday.

Kentucky will play host to the Hurricanes on Nov. 28 at Rupp Arena in a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. A broadcast designation will be made at a later date.

It will mark only fifth meeting between UK and Miami in program history and the first in the John Calipari era. The Cats are 3-1 against the Hurricanes, but Miami won the previous matchup, 73-67, on Dec. 6, 2008, at Rupp Arena.

Miami was one of the top teams in the country last season, making a run to the 2023 Final Four behind the leadership of longtime coach Jim Larranaga. Junior guard Nigel Pack (13.6 ppg) and junior big man Norchad Omier (13.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg) return as talented, veteran players for the Hurricanes.

Kentucky will counter with an almost completely retooled roster that includes the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, several transfer portal additions, and the return of dynamic senior guard Antonio Reeves (14.6 ppg).

Two of the other premier matchups for the first ACC/SEC Challenge are Tennessee at North Carolina and Duke at Arkansas.

Some college basketball observers hypothesize that, since the Wildcats and Blue Devils are scheduled to play the following year in the neutral-site Champions Classic, the ACC/SEC Challenge may wait until they can get home-and-home dates for the two blue-blood programs.

*****

2023 ACC/SEC CHALLENGE

LSU at Syracuse (Nov. 28, 7 p.m.)

Missouri at Pittsburgh (Nov. 28, 7 p.m.)

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech (Nov. 28, 7 p.m.)

Notre Dame at South Carolina (Nov. 28, 7 p.m.)

Miami at Kentucky (Nov, 28, 7:30 p.m.)

NC State at Ole Miss (Nov. 28, 9 p.m.)

Clemson at Alabama (Nov. 28, 9:30 p.m.)

Tennessee at North Carolina (Nov. 29, 7:15 p.m.)

Texas A&M at Virginia (Nov. 29, 7:15 p.m.)

Florida at Wake Forest (Nov. 29, 7:15 p.m.)

Duke at Arkansas (Nov. 29, 9:15 p.m.)

Virginia Tech at Auburn (Nov. 29, 9:15 p.m.)

Georgia at Florida State (Nov. 29, 9:15 p.m.)

Boston College at Vanderbilt (Nov. 29, 9:15 p.m.)



