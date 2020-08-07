CatsIllustrated - Cats draw Alabama, Ole Miss in SEC's new league-only schedule

Kentucky has a newly revised football schedule for the 2020 season.

The Southeastern Conference revealed its new 10-game, league-only slate on Friday, reshaping the landscape for college football this fall in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wildcats have added Alabama and Ole Miss to their previously scheduled docket of games. The matchup with the Crimson Tide will be in Tuscaloosa, while UK will play host to the Rebels and new head coach Lane Kiffin in Lexington.

Kentucky's five home games are Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. The Cats' five away games are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Missouri, and Tennessee, which figures to be one of the toughest road slates in the country.

Dates for the games are expected to be announced next week by the SEC.

Kentucky was originally scheduled to play 12 games, including non-conference matchups with Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Eastern Illinois, and Louisville. The ACC was one of the first leagues to announce it would be shifting to a conference-only schedule, signaling the Governor's Cup game between UK and Louisville would not be held for the first time since 1994.