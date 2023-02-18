LEXINGTON, Ky. -- For the first time since Kentucky's 2012 national championship season, the Wildcats have swept their oldest rival.

Kentucky raced to a 20-point lead at halftime on Saturday against No. 10 Tennessee and held on for a 66-54 win at Rupp Arena.

The Cats also defeated the Volunteers 63-56 when UT was ranked No. 5 on Jan. 15 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. The two upset wins are expected to bolster UK's NCAA Tournament resume significantly with only four regular-season games remaining.

Kentucky (18-9, 9-5 SEC) played one of its strongest defensive halves of the season in building a 39-19 lead over the Vols. The Cats held UT to just 26% (7 of 27) from the field and outrebounded the Vols by eight.

"I've said all along we were going to break through," UK head coach John Calipari said. "We've had two losses that you would like to have back. We've had other games, really the first game, but, you know what, none of that matters now. Everything is us going forward."

Playing another game without injured guards Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick, the Cats got strong contributions from almost everyone in their eight-man rotation. Freshman guard Cason Wallace led the way with 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists, playing 39 minutes against one of the nation's most aggressive defenses with only three turnovers.

Kentucky also got 16 points, seven rebounds, and three steals from senior big man Oscar Tshiebwe, 12 points and 10 rebounds from freshman wing Chris Livingston, and 11 points and five rebounds from senior forward Jacob Toppin.

Livingston is giving UK a major boost as it comes down the stretch this season.

"He reminds me a little bit of Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander)," Calipari said. "Like, really smart. Cares, like, too much. Was listening to too many voices."

The UK boss said he could see Livingston building confidence in practice, but knew that he needed to demonstrate that performance during a game. "He's now that guy."

“I would be lying if I said I was just happy-go-lucky the whole time, and honestly, you must be tough to go through what I went through and what a lot of players go through being at Kentucky," Livingston said. "So, I was just waiting for my turn. I just stayed with the process and trusted the process, and look where we are now.”

Tennessee (20-7, 9-5 SEC) also played shorthanded as starting forwards Josiah Jordan-James and Julian Phillips missed the game due to injuries. The Vols could not compensate for their missing offensive production, although Santiago Vescovi (17) and Jahmal Mashack (16) tried to pick up the slack.

The Vols shot 37% from the field (22 of 59), missed 21 of their 27 attempts from long range, and went 4-for-14 at the free-throw line.

But it was the first half that hurt the visitors the most.

"We gave up 39 points in the first half and we weren't very good," UT head coach Rick Barnes said. "I mean, we weren't, and a lot of that stemmed from our offense, allowing them to get out a couple times and make some shots."

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Leading by 12 late in the first half, Kentucky closed with a 12-4 run that helped them take a 39-19 lead into the locker room. Four different Cats scored during the spurt that proved to be too big a hill for an offensively challenged Tennessee squad to overcome. The Vols never drew closer than eight in the second half.

GAME BALL:

Chris Livingston, Kentucky -- The freshman wing takes the honor once again coming off a strong showing in Wednesday's victory at Mississippi State. He recorded the first double-double of his college career with 12 points and 10 rebounds against the Vols. He also played strong defense, leading the Cats with a +16 on the day.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Time in program history that Kentucky has defeated the same opponent ranked in the AP Top 10 twice in the same season.

2 - Transition points for the Volunteers on the day. The Cats had 12.

3rd - Time that Oscar Tshiebwe has been outrebounded by a teammate during his UK career. Jacob Toppin (2) and Chris Livingston (1) are the only Cats to accomplish the feat.

20 - Largest halftime lead (39-19) for UK against UT since Jan. 15, 1994.

40-32 - Rebounding advantage for the Wildcats, led by 10 from freshman wing Chris Livingston.

160-77 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Tennessee, including a 94-19 mark in Lexington.

QUOTABLE:

"Don't listen to all the garbage. And if you hear it, turn it off. Turn your computer off. Just have good thoughts about this team. Because this team is trying, they're fighting, they're great kids.” -- UK head coach John Calipari on the team overcoming adversity and doubts this season.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky travels to Florida on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff against the Gators on ESPN. Florida (14-13, 7-7 SEC) lost 84-65 on Saturday at Arkansas.