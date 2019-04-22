Jenny Schaper continued her torrid hitting in No. 23 Kentucky's 7-0 win over the No. 14 Auburn Tigers Monday evening at John Cropp Stadium to clinch a pivotal series sweep.

The senior catcher hit her third home run of the series, 11th of the season, to ignite a seven-run rally for the Cats in the bottom of the 6th inning. Schaper also added a two-RBI single to cap off Kentucky's avalanched to finish her night 2-of-3 at the plate.

Auburn had no answer for the St. Louis native all weekend. Schaper went 5-of-10 at the plate with just as many runs batted in.

Sandwiched between Schaper's crucial knocks were RBI singles by freshman Kayla Kowalik and sophomore Mallory Peyton as well as a freebie run thanks to an Auburn wild pitch.

The Wildcats (29-18, 11-9) belated explosion broke up a masterful pitcher's duel between sophomore Grace Baalman (8-8) and the Tigers Chardonnay Harris (8-3).

Baalman tossed her second straight complete game shutout of the weekend, allowing only three hits. She struck out two batters but did walk four.

Auburn loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the 1st inning, but Baalman worked out of trouble by forcing a popup in foul territory down the right field line. The visitors managed to get a runner on second during the next inning but didn't threaten again for the rest of the game.

Harris kept the Cats vexed for most of the evening by mixing the speed of her pitches all across the strike zone. She only allowed only a single hit before the pivotal 6th inning in which she gave up four earned runs on five hits.

Ashlee Swindle gave up two runs on two hits in a brief relief appearance.

Kentucky plays its final regular season home game Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.