CatsIllustrated - Cats cruise to 12-0 win over Bellarmine

Jacob Plastiak celebrated his first home run of the season.
Jacob Plastiak hit his first career home run for Kentucky and five pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout Tuesday as the Wildcats cruised to a 12-0 win over Bellarmine at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (21-9) wasted no time in jumping on the Knights' pitching staff, scoring six runs in the first inning. Plastiak, a junior infielder, smashed a three-run homer to straightaway centerfield to highlight the opening frame.

Plastiak, who started on opening day but had playing sparingly since, later added a double and drew a walk to make his case for a regular spot in the Cats' lineup.

Kentucky also got three hits from Austin Schultz, including a home run. Coltyn Kessler drove in three runs for the Cats.

Five UK pitchers -- starter Zach Kammin, Wyatt Hudepohl, Cole Daniels, Alex Degen, and Seth Logue -- combined for the Cats' third shutout of the season. They struck out 17, including seven by Kammin (1-0), and walked only four.

Kentucky improved to 89-29 under head coach Nick Mingione in non-conference play.

The Cats return to action on Friday in the opening game of a three-game series at Georgia. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network Plus.


