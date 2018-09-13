Explosive plays: a term engrained in the lexicon of Kentucky coach speak since Eddie Gran took over the reigns of the offense three years ago.

However, despite breaking in a new quarterback and an unproven corp of receivers, the Wildcats offense has made explosive scoring plays its identity in the young 2018 campaign and not a groan-inducing line reminiscent of those cornily spun by former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones.

On the three passing touchdowns, the Cats’ have recorded thus far they are averaging 35.6 yards a score.

The trio of Benny Snell, Terry Wilson, and A.J. Rose are averaging 29.2 yards per touchdown on the ground.

Eye-popping numbers in the run game will not come as a surprise to Big Blue fans given pounding the rock has been the team’s identity in the previous two campaigns. The real shocker has been in the passing department, particularly the emergence of senior wideout David Bouvier.

The Lexingtonian has flashed speed and a high football IQ through two games. A pair of traits best exhibited by his first half TD haul last Saturday against Florida.

Bouvier ran a simple out route towards the sideline, quickly saw the Flordia defensive back covering him eye Terry Wilson and then slithered down the sideline to put six points on the board.

“He was smart enough to understand that there was nobody behind him and that there was man coverage. He did a great job staying in bounds and then turning it up,” said UK wide receivers coach Michael Smith.

However, such moments of ingenuity are by design, Smith also explained, and is the result of a drill the wide receivers often perform in practice.

“It is a scramble drill we do. If you’re deep, you come back. If you’re short, you go deep. If you’re interim like he (Bouvier) was it’s your choice.”

Of course, it also helps the Cats’ big-play ability, that Bouvier and sophomore Lynn Bowden are both fleet of feet, a fact that several members of the Kentucky defense admitted gives them headaches in practice.

“Them being on the smaller makes it difficult,” senior cornerback Lonnie Johnson told Cats Illustrated.

Bowden has become the bane of senior safety Mike Edwards’ existence, and he said that Bowden is the slot receiver who gives him the most fits on a weekly basis.

Both Johnson and Edwards were quick to praise the entire receiving corp for keeping them on their toes and preparing them for each and every Saturday.

Speed is only one part of the equation, however. Terry Wilson needs time to throw the ball, and that is where the offensive line comes in.

The Cats O-line drew rave reviews for their run blocking against Florida, but Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman was more impressed with his player’s pass protection.

“I was really proud of the jump we made in pass protection from week one to week two...We had the big play to Lynn (Bowden) on third-and-16, he (Terry Wilson) had a really big pocket back there; he had time to set his feet, Terry did, and he threw a perfect ball.”

Schlarman said that poor protection robbed Kentucky of several big-play chances against Central Michigan. He preached to them that if they gave Wilson time to throw that the JUCO transfer would put it right on the money.

Whether it is speed, smarts or old fashioned domination in the trenches, the Kentucky emphasis on explosive plays is quickly becoming word made flesh.