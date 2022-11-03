LEXINGTON, Ky. -- After the Wildcats struggled to post 56 points in their exhibition opener, Kentucky head coach John Calipari said his team has to score 80-plus to reach its potential this season.

No. 4 Kentucky took a big step forward on that end of the floor in its second and final exhibition tune-up, rolling to a 111-53 win over neighboring Kentucky State on Thursday night at Rupp Arena.

Despite playing without three projected starters -- including veteran point guard Sahvir Wheeler and reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe in the paint -- the Cats topped the century mark with a 50% shooting night that included a 12-of-26 showing from beyond the 3-point arc.

Transfer wing Antonio Reeves scored a game-high 23 points on a 5-for-10 night from long range. Five other UK players reached double figures, including Jacob Toppin (21), CJ Fredrick (14), Chris Livingston (14), Cason Wallace (12), and Lance Ware (10).

“It’s what we’re used to seeing," said Ware, who also pulled down nine rebounds, blocked three shots, and recorded three steals. "First game, we didn’t make many shots. Antonio can really shoot the ball, we know that. CJ can obviously shoot the ball. We just made shots tonight. It always helps when you make shots.”

"What I liked was we opened up the court a little bit different," Calipari said. "You learned a little bit playing Missouri (Western State in the first exhibition game). This is a new team, so you try certain things. We've already thrown out two or three things we were running that we won't run.

"We made shots today. So you make shots, it all looks different."

Kentucky also had a better effort on the glass without Tshiebwe, who led the nation in rebounds last season. Outrebounded by one by a much smaller squad on Sunday, the Cats topped the Thorobreds 57-38 in that column tonight.

Kentucky State was held to 28.2% shooting from the field. Senior forward Jalen Andrews led the Thorobreds with 14 points.

In addition to playing without Wheeler (knee) and Tshiebwe (knee), Kentucky did not have sophomore forward Daimion Collins available. He returned home to Texas to be with family after the sudden death of his father earlier this week in Lexington.

"There's nothing you can really say in these situations," Calipari said. "I just was listening and there for them and how can we help, what can we do. But I told (Daimion), you know, you take what you need to take, how much time you need to take. We'll hold the fort down for you."

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

There was never a decisive turning point in this affair, as one would imagine. Kentucky raced to a 16-5 lead in the opening moments and never looked back. The Cats led 61-25 at the half, surpassing the total score from their first exhibition game by five points, and maxed out their largest lead of 58 at the final horn.

GAME BALL:

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky -- The transfer wing from Illinois State showed why he could bring big-time scoring burst to the Cats this season, scoring 10 of his game-high 23 points during an impressive four-minute stretch early in the second half.

BY THE NUMBERS:

11 - Game-high rebounds for UK freshman center Ugonna Onyenso.

12-5-5-3 - Busy line for UK freshman guard Cason Wallace, who had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

20 - Turnovers forced by the Cats, leading to 26 points.

22-3 - The Cats' advantage in second-chance points.

146-12 - Kentucky's all-time record in exhibition games, including 25 straight wins dating back to 2014.

QUOTABLE:

“Just how deep the team is. Getting to learn the guys, individually, how good they are, how skilled they are without the ball, how long we are, and how athletic we are defensively. We have guys that can be put a lot of places on the court which is definitely a benefit.” -- UK freshman Chris Livingston on what he's learned about his team after four games in the Bahamas this summer and two exhibition games this fall.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky opens the regular season on Monday at Rupp Arena against Howard University. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 ET with broadcast on the SEC Network.