Cats could see return of top RB Trayanum

An already potent Kentucky ground game could be getting an additional boost as the Wildcats hit the road for the first time this season.

Chip Trayanum, who transferred to UK from Ohio State this spring, is close to making his debut with the Cats after recovering from a broken hand sustained this summer.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said Monday during his weekly radio show that Trayanum has been cleared by the team doctors to fully participate in practice.

"We weren't in pads today, but he's been cleared to go, and we'll see what type of strength he has in that hand that was operated on," Stoops said. "We'll see how he comes along and what he's like throughout the week."

The 5-foot-11, 227-pound Trayanum has a wealth of P5 experience, having played his first two years at Arizona State and the last two seasons at Ohio State. He's rushed for 1,157 yards, 13 touchdowns, and a per-carry average of 5.1 yards during his career.

Trayanum gives new UK offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan another weapon in the backfield that is expected to lean heavily on the ground game until some pass protection issues get resolved.

"We talk about a guy who's played in big games, knows what it's supposed to be like," Hamdan said. "The second thing, just from a size standpoint, he's a big back, a big, physical back. We're anxious to get him back, obviously."

Even without the threat of a consistent downfield passing attack, Kentucky rushed for a pre-sack adjusted total of 212 yards against No. 1 Georgia and its vaunted defense in a 13-12 loss in Week 3. The Cats also had some big holes and nice gains early against South Carolina in Week 2 before falling behind by two scores and getting forced into a different offensive mode.

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye has performed admirably in the starter's role thus far. The senior back has gained 274 yards and scored three touchdowns through the first four weeks, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

Young backups Jamarion Wilcox and Jason Patterson have also been productive, combining for 208 yards on 33 carries, an average of 6.3 yards per attempt.

Said UK tight ends coach Vince Marrow, who recruited Akron, Ohio, native Trayanum to Lexington: "Those other running backs have really been doing a good job, but Chip was No. 1 (on the depth chart) for a reason."



