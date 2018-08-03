With fall camp gearing up and only 29 days remaining until Kentucky opens its season against Central Michigan, Mark Stoops & Co. conceded Friday that they may be using two quarterbacks early in the 2018 campaign.

Although both played well at times, neither Gunnar Hoak nor Terry Wilson separated themselves during the spring, and the two talented but untested sophomores are reportedly in a dead heat on Day 1 of practice.

"Right now, I do (plan to play both quarterbacks)," Stoops said Friday during UK's annual football Media Day. "Until those guys get under center and get playing and get those game reps, you're a bit unsure. I think it's fair to both of those guys to give them an opportunity because it's very close at this time."

Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said that a prolonged quarterback battle should not be mistaken for a lack of talent at the position. The staff strongly believes it will get solid play from whoever emerges in the competition to replace Stephen Johnson, who helped lead UK to back to back seven-win seasons and bowl appearances.

"We are lucky to have four quarterbacks, and they’re going to be competing, and it will be a lot of fun," said Gran, throwing redshirt freshmen Danny Clark and Walker Wood into the mix as well.

"You’ve got about 20 or 22 situations, three scrimmages. It’ll be close, but whether two play or not, you just have to see how they develop. If it’s the best for our football team, that’s what we will do."

The main competitors are eager to show what they can do.

"I'm ready to just get out here and ball," said Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete who originally signed with Oregon before taking the juco route to Garden City Community College in Kansas.