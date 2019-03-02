The Wildcats got strong pitching and showed some power Saturday to complete a sweep of Canisius at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky, which won the series opener 10-2 on Friday night, took both games of a weather-prompted doubleheader on Saturday, 12-3 and 4-3.

The Cats (8-3) are now riding a five-game winning streak.

Breydon Daniel, Ryan Shinn and Dalton Reed each homered during the doubleheader. Daniel, a junior college transfer, collected three hits, scored four runs and drove in three runs in the two wins.

Zeke Lewis also had a big game in the opener, driving in four runs with a pair of hits.

Freshman left-hander Dillon Marsh (1-1) picked up his first collegiate win by tossing five innings in the first game, allowing only two runs on three hits and two walks. He also struck out six batters.

The UK bullpen came through in the nightcap, providing five innings of scoreless relief while surrendering only one hit. Like Marsh, freshman lefty Cole Daniels (1-0) picked up his first win as a Cat by striking out the side in a perfect inning of relief.

After a two-inning scoreless stint for freshman right-hander Hunter Rigsby, sophomore right-hander Carson Coleman earned his first save of the season with two scoreless innings of his own.

Kentucky returns to action Tuesday at home against Wright State. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. ET.



