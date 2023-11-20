LEXINGTON, Ky. -- After struggling to close out what they believed should have been a win over top-ranked Kansas last week at the Champions Classic, the Kentucky Wildcats came up with the clutch plays on Monday night against upset-minded Saint Joseph's.

The No. 16 Wildcats were pushed to overtime by the Hawks, who blazed the Rupp Arena nets for 15 3-pointers on the night, but it was Kentucky coming up with the biggest shots down the stretch.

Grad senior center Tre Mitchell knocked down 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions early in overtime to give UK a lead it would never relinquish. He scored 22 points, matching freshman guard DJ Wagner for team-high honors on a night when the Cats also had a third 20-point scorer in senior guard Antonio Reeves.

“It’s open, so I was letting it go. I know Cal would probably yell at me if I didn’t," Mitchell said with a grin when asked about his key shots.

The UK boss was mostly pleased with his team's competitive fight.

"Saint Joe's, I knew they could play this way," UK head coach John Calipari said of the A-10 opponent. "They were 6-for-30 from the 3 last game. They made 15 3's (tonight). And some of them, we were on them. And for us to hold on with a bunch of young guys... they all did well."

Kentucky (4-1) shot 51.6% from the field (33 of 64) and 48% (12 of 25) from beyond the arc. That helped the undersized Cats overcome Saint Joe's 42-37 rebounding advantage and a 16-9 edge in second-chance points to go along with their long-range shooting.

Erik Reynolds II scored a game-high 28 points, while Cameron Brown added 17 for the Hawks (3-2). The guards combined to knock down 11 3-pointers on 20 attempts. The visitors also got 17 points and six assists from a third member of the backcourt, Xzavier Brown.

The Cats' balance and transition game helped make the difference. UK put two other players in double figures (Rob Dillingam 13, Justin Edwards 12) and outscored Saint Joe's 28-11 on fast-break points.

The game was close throughout. Kentucky led 41-38 at halftime and never by more than nine points. Saint Joseph's tied the game at 73 with 2:10 remaining in regulation and briefly took a 76-75 lead on Brown's 3-pointer with 44 seconds to go, but Mitchell had a rebound dunk to reclaim the lead for the Cats.

Hawks big man Christ Essandoko hit one of two free throws with 14 seconds left to tie the game at 77-all. UK missed its final shot from the field as the game went into overtime.

Once there, the Cats took control as Mitchell hit two 3s from the top of the key to take an 83-79 lead. A Wagner drive made it 87-81 with 1:30 to play. A pair of Mitchell free throws, an Edwards dunk, and two free throws by Wagner helped seal the victory.

“Kentucky is a great program, great team," Saint Joe's head coach Billy Lange said. "I thought our guys played well enough to win, and we didn’t, but that’s what we came here to do. We’re Saint Joe’s. We believe we should win every game we play and we represent a great university that has an amazing fighting spirit and we needed to do that in front of Big Blue Nation tonight.

"... Kentucky made some amazing plays in transition into half court. They are going to be a really, really good team as they get even healthier and get more guys."

The Cats played their fifth straight game without 7-footers Aaron Bradshaw, Ugonna Onyenso, and Zvonimir Ivisic. The first two are rehabbing from off-season surgery, while the latter is awaiting word from the NCAA on his eligibility after coming to the United States from Croatia.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Mitchell's back-to-back 3-pointers early in overtime brought the house down at Rupp Arena and proved to be the biggest individual moments of the game. Both were from nearly the exact same spot at the top of the key as UK's guards created space with their motion and the big man found himself open both times. He did not hesitate to fire, and the Big Blue faithful roared with approval.

GAME BALL:

Tre Mitchell, Kentucky - The Cats' grad senior center logged 41 minutes, battled a pair of St. Joseph's 7-footers, and wound up with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists, and four blocked shots.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Time Kentucky has had 12-plus 3-pointers in three consecutive games since three games in the 1994 SEC Tournament.

3rd - Time this season UK placed five players in double-figure scoring.

9 - Turnovers by UK, giving them single-digit miscues in four of their first five games.

12 - Steals by the Wildcats, including five by Reed Sheppard.

+16 - Team-best +/- for the Wildcats' Reed Sheppard despite scoring no points and attempting only one shot. He had four rebounds, four assists, and five steals.

24 - Assists on 33 made field goals by Kentucky, including six by DJ Wagner and five apiece by Antonio Reeves and Rob Dillingham.

64-52 - Kentucky's all-time record in overtime games.

2009 - The last time UK had three 20-plus scorers in the same game -- Demarcus Cousins, John Wall, and Patrick Patterson against Sam Houston State. DJ Wagner, Tre Mitchell, and Antonio Reeves all reached that mark tonight.

QUOTABLE:

"It's so easy to play with these guys. You know if you're open, you're going to get the ball." -- UK center Tre Mitchell

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Friday at Rupp Arena against Marshall. The Thundering Herd (2-2) defeated Florida International 80-69 on Monday in the Cayman Islands Classic. Tip-off for the Cats and Herd is at 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.