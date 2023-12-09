In only his second game since returning from off-season foot surgery, Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw delivered a double-double and provided the Wildcats with some much-needed rim protection on Saturday in an 81-66 win over Penn.

The freshman 7-footer scored 17 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, blocked three shots, and recorded a steal as the Cats turned away the upset-minded Quakers in the Malone's Classic at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

"How nice is it to have Aaron back?" Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "Like, block a shot, go get a rebound. His reach. He's 7-2, so that helps a lot. Tre (Mitchell) isn't in the same kind of grind."

No. 16 Kentucky (7-2) also got 17 points from freshman guard Rob Dillingham off the bench and 16 points from grad senior guard Antonio Reeves. The Cats shot 49.3% from the field and 40% from the 3-point arc (8 of 20).

Penn (6-5), whose early-season resume included a 76-72 win over No. 21 Villanova, fell behind by 16 points in the first half but rallied 47-46 with 15:17 remaining in the game. The Quakers hit 10 of their first 13 shots to open the second half as part of a 23-8 run that extended back to the final minute of the first half.

The Cats had an answer, though, as they went on a 14-5 spurt to regain control. Dillingham had six points and a steal during that key segment.

Kentucky put the game away with a 9-0 run at the 7:35 mark that included seven points from Reeves to regain almost all of the big lead it held earlier in the game.

"Here's the big thing for Antonio," Calipari said. "This was kinda like a game last year where you can't make a shot. You're 0-fer, 0-fer, and he makes a tip-in, a floater, and a 3... That shows how much better he is as a player."

Penn shot 45.6% from the field and knocked down nine 3-pointers but turned the ball over 15 times, contributing to a 14-2 edge in fast-break points by UK.

The Quakers were led by guard Clark Slajchert with 17 points and 15 from backcourt mate Tyler Perkins.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK win...

KEY MOMENT:

Penn made back-to-back 3s at the 10:18 mark of the second half to cut the lead to 51-47 and force UK head coach John Calipari to use his second timeout. The Cats responded to whatever was said during that break in the action, going on a 9-0 run to regain control. Senior guard Antonio Reeves was the focal point, scoring seven of the nine points, including a nice hustle tip-in while drawing a foul. The key spurt also featured a DJ Wagner bucket, a Reed Sheppard blocked shot, a Tre Mitchell steal, and a blocked shot by Aaron Bradshaw.

GAME BALL:

Aaron Bradshaw, Kentucky -- It was a nice homecoming for Bradshaw, who grew up across the river from Philly in southern New Jersey. His all-around performance contributed heavily to the Cats' ability to hold off the Quakers. He finished with a team-best +/- of plus-17.

BY THE NUMBERS:

0:00 - Time that Penn held a lead in the game. UK trailed for 34:30 on Tuesday night in an upset loss to UNC-Wilmington.

6-0 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with Penn.

7-foot-1 - Aaron Bradshaw's official-listed height, making him the tallest player in UK program history to make a 3-pointer.

-17 - Quakers held under their season scoring average of 83 points.

40-5 - Bench-scoring advantage for UK, including 34 combined from Aaron Bradshaw and Rob Dillingham.

41-31 - UK advantage on the glass, including 20 combined from big mean Aaron Bradshaw and Tre Mitchell.

QUOTABLE:

"I thought we had a fight to us today, even though they came back on us and I had to use some timeouts." -- UK head coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky has another week to refine its game in practice before traveling to Atlanta for the CBS Sports Classic against No. 9 North Carolina. The Tar Heels (7-2) are coming off an 87-76 loss to defending national champion UConn on Tuesday in the Jimmy V Classic. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 ET in Atlanta.