Kentucky's bullpen added another bullet point to its impressive resume on Sunday, working four strong innings and thwarting three Missouri threats to help the Wildcats claim a 7-6 win in the series finale.

The Cats (20-4, 5-1 SEC) took two out of three games to clinch their second series to begin league play. They also won 9-4 in extra innings to take Game 1.

In the finale, Kentucky ace Mason Moore (5-0) did not have his best stuff but pitched well enough to give his team a chance to win. The junior right-hander allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings on the mound, striking out six.

The UK bats gave him three runs in the top of the sixth to make him a winner as the bullpen quintet of Evan Byers, Cameron O'Brien, Jackson Nove, Cooper Robinson, and James McCoy allowed only one earned run the rest of the way.

O'Brien struck out Missouri's Thomas Curry to leave a runner stranded at third in the seventh. Nove struck out the Tigers' Danny Corona to leave runners stranded at second and third in the eighth inning. McCoy entered with two outs in the ninth and induced a harmless grounder for the final out and his first save of the season.

The UK pitching staff fanned 14 Mizzou batters on the day.

Kentucky was led at the plate by Nick Lopez, Ryan Nicholson, and Grant Smith with two hits and two RBI apiece. Nicholson, a grad senior first baseman, homered and scored three times.

The UK lineup had nine hits and drew three walks while striking out only one time in the game.

Ian Lohse (0-2) took the loss as the second man out of the Mizzou bullpen. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and a hit batsman over one inning on the mound.

The Cats return to action on Tuesday at 6:30 ET against Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky Proud Park leading up to a three-game SEC series at Ole Miss next weekend.