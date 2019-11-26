Kentucky survived place kicking woes during a 10-3 season in 2018, but the problem has carried over to this year leaving Mark Stoops reluctant to trust his field goal unit and causing the 'Cats to miss a number of chip shot extra points after touchdowns.

While Chance Poore and Matt Ruffolo have remaining eligibility, Kentucky's coaches do not appear to be entirely content with the situation.

As part of a potential fix, the coaches have extended a preferred walk-on offer to Lexington (Ky.) Henry Clay kicker Graham Wald.

The Class of 2020 prospect also picked up a preferred walk-on offer from Louisville not long ago.

Cats Illustrated caught up with Wald early Tuesday, and he said that he has spent a lot of time at both Kentucky and Louisville over the past few years.

"Lots of game days and going to their summer camps," Wald said. "Both schools offered a PWO but with some hard work and dedication I can fight for a scholarship and the starting job."

UK and UofL appear to be the primary options right now.

"Only two other schools as of now are MTSU and Centre College, who have high interest," Wald said. "My decision will be made based on where I believe I fit best and can prosper. Both schools have incredible academics which is very important in my decision because football doesn’t last forever. A main decision maker will be where can I go in and win the job to start? Where can I go and win a scholarship sooner? No matter where I go, it will never be an easy starting job. I will have to fight all four years for that job and I’m excited for competition."

Is he leaning towards one school or the other?

"Not as of now. I’m really not sure yet. Both programs are on a rise and have incredible facilities and coaching staffs. It’s an honor to have interest from both," he said.