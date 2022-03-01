Cats cap perfect run at Rupp with Senior Day win over Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky capped an 18-0 run through the home schedule on Tuesday with an 83-72 win over Ole Miss on "Senior Day" at Rupp Arena.

The No. 7 Wildcats (24-6, 13-4 SEC) finished their 14th undefeated home season in the 46-year history of the venue. UK fans said farewell to grad senior guards Kellen Grady and Davion Mintz, who scored nine and eight points, respectively, in the win over the Rebels.

"We knew we had to change the roster," UK coach John Calipari said of the transfer portal additions of Mintz last season and Grady prior to this season. "... We've got a good group. I'll say this again: Good teams have really good players; great teams have great teammates. This is a bunch of good guys that cheer for each other, and they're there for each other."

National player of the year candidate Oscar Tshiebwe also provided his usual dominant line, scoring 18 points and grabbing 15 rebounds to lead UK. Sahvir Wheeler (16), TyTy Washington (14), and Keion Brooks (10) also landed in double figures on a balanced-scoring night for the Cats, who shot 60% from the field.

"We couldn't keep Wheeler out of the paint," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.

Washington and Wheeler both looked good in what might have been their first fully-healthy game in two weeks. Washington had been dealing with an ankle issue, while Wheeler was nursing a wrist injury.

"I just needed a little bit of time," Washington said. "When you're just coming back from injury, especially like a little nagging injury, it always takes time, but I feel good. Foot, ankle, everything feels good. So, now it is really about keep staying constant in the gym, keep getting reps."

Added Wheeler: "“I got some of that rust off, getting in rhythm, scrimmaging and practicing... Running is vital for what we do as a team, so I feel like when all that clicked back into place. I felt really good.”

Ole Miss (13-17, 4-13 SEC) got a game-high 25 points from sophomore guard Matthew Murrell and 14 from senior center Nysier Brooks. The Rebels shot 50% from the field -- only the fourth team to do that against UK this season -- but could not match the Cats' firepower.

Kentucky led for all but 1:17 in the game. The Cats led by as many as 14 points in the second half, but it never materialized into the blowout some expected it to be.

"I was proud of them and no moral victories," Davis said, "but hats off to Kentucky. They’re a team that can win the national championship for sure.”

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

With Kentucky holding a slim lead late in the first half, the Cats went on a 12-2 run that included seven straight points by TyTy Washington to take a 42-29 lead into halftime. Washington scored on a pull-up jumper, a 3-pointer, and a tough drive to the basket during the decisive stretch. The Rebels never got closer than six the rest of the way.

GAME BALL:

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky - The Cats' point guard looked like he has returned to full health, scoring 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and dishing out seven assists with just two turnovers. Afterward, UK coach John Calipari compared the junior to having a great quarterback on offense and a great middle linebacker on defense in the way Wheeler impacts the game.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Time Kentucky has started Sahvir Wheeler, Davion Mintz, Kellan Grady, Keion Brooks, and Oscar Tshiebwe this season.

12 - Straight double-doubles by Oscar Tshiebwe, the first UK player to do that since Dan Issel during the 1969-70 season. It was Tshiebwe's 24th double-double of the season, tying Julius Randle (2013-14) for second place on UK's all-time list.

13-1 - Kentucky record when shooting 50% or better. The Cats were 60% (33 of 55) against Ole Miss.

30-24 - Rebounding advantage for UK, led by 15 from Oscar Tshiebwe. The Cats are 21-3 this season when winning the battle on the glass.

56-2 - Kentucky's record against Ole Miss in Lexington, including 13 straight at Rupp Arena.

QUOTABLE:

"Sahvir, of all the point guards who are going for the Cousy Award, I need to see one that has a bigger impact on the game than him, both defensively and offensively. Creating shots, playing with speed, the pace of the game is what he dictates, smart. But then disruptive defensively. You say, well, he's small. Yeah, but how disruptive?" -- UK coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky travels to Florida on Saturday for the regular-season finale. The Gators (18-11, 8-8 SEC) are playing tonight at Vanderbilt. Kentucky won the first matchup 78-57 on Feb. 12 at Rupp Arena. Tipoff for the Cats and Gators is slated for 2 p.m. ET on CBS.