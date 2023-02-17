Kentucky got strong pitching on Friday in its season opener against Elon, but the Wildcats' retooled lineup could not get the bats going in a 2-0 loss.

After replacing all but one of the players in the lineup that ended the 2022 season, UK was held to only 4 hits at Latham Park in North Carolina.

The Phoenix scored a run in the second inning and another in the third with Cole Reynolds and Tanner Holliman driving in the only runs of the day. Holliman belted a solo home run.

Elon starter Shea Sprague (1-0), a left-handed freshman All-American in 2022, tossed six scoreless innings for the Phoenix. Liam Dabagian and Ben Simon kept the Cats off the board in the final three innings. Simon struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save.

Kentucky had only seven baserunners on the day. Two of those were erased on double plays and two others were picked off.

The disappointing performance at the plate overshadowed good work on the mound by starter Logan Martin and reliever Darren Williams.

Martin (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits through five innings of work. He struck out six and walked only one. Williams looked strong coming off elbow surgery that ended his promising start to the 2022 season. He tossed three hitless innings out of the UK bullpen, striking out seven and walking one.

Kentucky and Elon will resume the three-game series on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.