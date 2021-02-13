CatsIllustrated - Cats break through for hard-fought win over Auburn

Kentucky played another nail-biter on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

This time, there was a reward at the final buzzer after whittling Big Blue Nation's collective fingers to the nubs.

The Wildcats got a clutch 3-pointer from Davion Mintz with 33 seconds remaining and free throws from Jacob Toppin and Isaiah Jackson to hold off a late rally by Auburn and secure a hard-fought 82-80 victory that has narrowly escaped their grasp on so many other occasions.

Kentucky (6-13, 5-7 SEC) snapped a four-game losing skid with three of those defeats coming down to the final two minutes of play. The Cats are now 2-5 in games decided by three points or less.

"We've been making strides for three weeks, but you've got to have a reward at the end," UK coach John Calipari said. "And so because all the hard work, all the extra conditioning they're doing and shots and sacrificing for the team... you've gotta have some reward and win somewhere."

“We are a good team," Jackson said. "A lot of people try to doubt us and say that we are not that good. But we know deep down how much work we put into this and it’s all starting to pay off, so we are going to keep doing it.”

The Cats trailed 36-30 at the half before exploding for 52 points in the second half. Eight 3-pointers powered the offense, helping UK build a 60-47 lead with 11:44 remaining.

Auburn (11-11, 5-8 SEC) trimmed the lead to single-digits with 6:40 to go as the Tigers' JT Thor got hot down the stretch. He had 18 of his game-high 24 points in the final 8:16 of the game.

A runout basket by Auburn's Allen Flanigan tied the game at 77 with 46 seconds remaining, but UK countered with the 3-pointer by Mintz.

"The one he made today, those are daggers," Calipari said of Mintz's trey. "It takes a unique guy, and I'll tell you why: They can't be afraid to miss the shot. That's the one that will make it... Proud of him."

After a pair of defensive stops in which UK's Jackson blocked one shot and altered another, the Cats made two of four free throws to go up 82-77 with six seconds to go.

Kentucky fouled Thor on a 3-point attempt with :01.1 to play, and he made all three to narrow the deficit to two, but the Cats were simply able to throw the inbounds pass the length of the floor and allow time to expire.

Isaiah Jackson posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead UK. BJ Boston followed with 17 points, including a 5-of-8 shooting effort from beyond the arc. Keion Brooks Jr. added 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists for the Cats.

"Too many open shots," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "Yes, Kentucky has shot the three-ball better. BJ Boston is playing like he was supposed to play earlier this season. I’m happy for BJ. We recruited him. We like him. When Kentucky makes 11 3’s, they’re hard to beat."

Flanigan complemented Thor's big game with 23 points for Auburn. Kentucky held the Tigers' star point guard, freshman Sharife Cooper, to just 14 points on 6-of-23 shooting from the field. He failed to shoot a free-throw attempt after taking 10 in the first matchup against UK, a 66-59 win for Auburn on Jan. 16.

*****

RAPID RECAP:

Kentucky looked a lot like the team we have seen in most of its losses this season during the first 20 minutes of action. The second half, however, was a completely different squad. The Cats knocked down four 3-pointers before the first media timeout in the half to surge ahead 47-41. It marked their first lead of the game. Kentucky stretched that lead out to 14 over the next five minutes of action, which wound up being important as Auburn charged back to eventually tie the game in the final minute of play. A big 3-pointer by Davion Mintz with 33 seconds to go and a pair of defensive stops led by Isaiah Jackson's shot-blocking ability ultimately made the difference in a hard-fought win.

GAME BALL:

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky -- The freshman forward had arguably his finest game as a Cat, posting a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He was also his usual disruptive self on the defensive end of the floor, blocking two shots and altering several others.

KEY STAT:

Kentucky was 11-of-24 from 3-point range, knocking down eight in the second half. The Cats have made 25 treys in their last two games, the highest two-game total in the John Calipari era.

QUOTABLE:

"Coach Cal, you know, he pushes us to be the best players that we can be every day. He doesn’t let off on us, he doesn’t let us take plays or days off. He is consistent on how he coaches and I really appreciate him for that, just being on my back every day as one of the best we know.” -- UK freshman guard BJ Boston, who is shooting 61% (11 of 18) from the 3-point arc the last four games after shooting 18% (9 of 50) in the first 15 games of the season.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky hits the road Tuesday for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off in Nashville against Vanderbilt. The game will be broadcast by the SEC Network. The Cats beat the Commodores 77-74 on Jan. 5 at Rupp Arena.



