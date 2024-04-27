Ryan Nicholson had his fourth multi-home run game of the season to highlight a 16-hit day for Kentucky and a 15-13 victory for the No. 4 Wildcats in a completely unhinged Game 2 of their series with South Carolina.

Kentucky, perhaps still reeling from letting Friday's series opener slip out of its grip after blowing a 4-1 lead in the ninth inning, fell behind the No. 24 Gamecocks 6-1 in the first inning before scoring 11 unanswered runs to seemingly take total control of the game.

But South Carolina scored seven runs in its final four trips to the plate and loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth against UK relievers Jackson Nove and Ryan Hagenow. With the home crowd at Founder's Park in Columbia whipped into a frenzy, the Gamecocks' Gavin Casas drove a 2-2 pitch to the warning track in centerfield, and the Cats exhaled as Nolan McCarthy tracked it down before slamming into the fence to preserve the wild victory.

Kentucky (33-8, 16-4 SEC) snapped a three-game losing skid.

Each of the Cats' nine starters in the lineup collected at least one hit, led by Ryan Waldschmidt's 4-for-5 night. Emilien Pitre, Grant Smith, James McCoy, and Nicholson each added two hits. Smith also walked, drove in four runs, and had three of UK's seven stolen bases.

In addition to Nicholson's team-leading 14th homer of the season, UK also got long balls from Mitchell Daly and McCoy.

Cooper Robinson (2-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief work out of the Kentucky bullpen, and Hagenow notched his first save of the season as the sixth and final man to take the mound for the Cats on the night.

It was another rough outing for UK starter Dominic Niman, who surrendered six runs on six hits, a walk, and two hit batsmen in only one inning of work. The senior left-hander was coming off a poor start last weekend in which he surrendered five runs to Tennessee without recording an out in the first inning at Kentucky Proud Park.

South Carolina (28-14, 10-10 SEC) was led by junior catcher Cole Messina with a 2-for-5, four-RBI night that included a home run and a double. Austin Brinling added three hits out of the leadoff spot for the Gamecocks.

Eli Jones (3-2) started and took the loss for South Carolina, allowing seven runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks in 3.2 innings on the mound.

The dramatic series concludes with the rubber match on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.



