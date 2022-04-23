Cats bounce back, even series with Vandy

Kentucky bounced back from one of its worst performances of the season with a 3-2 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Less than 24 hours after being no-hit in a 10-0 loss, the Wildcats got strong pitching, good defense, and timely hitting to even the series with the Commodores.

Zack Lee (1-0) allowed only two runs on six hits over five innings on the mound. Tyler Guilfoil worked the final four innings, allowing only one hit and striking out five to earn his fourth save of the season.

After allowing 28 baserunners on Friday, including 15 by either walk or hit by pitch, the Cats gave up only seven hits and two walks in Game 2.

Kentucky (22-17, 6-11 SEC) managed only four hits on the day but made the most of them. Adam Fogel's two-run homer in the fourth inning tied the game at 2, and Ryan Ritter delivered an RBI single after Nolan McCarthy led off the fifth with a single and was moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Alonzo Rubalcaba.

Carter Holton (4-3) started and took the loss for Vanderbilt, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings of work.

Matthew Polk produced the only runs for No. 19 Vanderbilt (27-11, 8-9 SEC) on a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

The series concludes on Sunday with the rubber match starting at 1 p.m. ET.