LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Coming off a disheartening three-game weekend sweep at LSU, Kentucky turned the page on Tuesday with a 16-3 win over Xavier.

The Wildcats bashed four home runs at Kentucky Proud Park, including a pair of three-run shots by Alex Rodriguez and TJ Collett. Javon Shelby and Breydon Daniel also went deep for UK (14-7, 0-3 SEC).

Collett, a junior designated hitter, has a home run in three of his four career games against the Musketeers. His long ball in UK's six-run fifth inning was his team-leading seventh of the season and he has now driven in 28 runs.

It marked the first career home run for Rodriguez, a senior shortstop who was playing his 48th career game. The Pembroke Pines, Fla., native had a career-high four RBI on the day.

Kentucky used a committee pitching staff approach. Freshman right-hander Alex Degen started and worked the first 2.2 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks. Seven other Cat hurlers worked the rest of the game with Trip Lockhart (1-1) earning the win. The sophomore right-hander from Lexington worked 1.1 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out two.

Shelby had three hits to lead UK at the plate. Ryan Shinn and Daniel each added two on a 12-hit day for the Cats.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday as Texas A&M (17-5, 2-1 SEC) visits Lexington for a three-game set, the first league series at Kentucky Proud Park.