The beat rolls on for the Bat Cats.

Ryan Nicholson bashed two of Kentucky's six home runs, and Dominic Niman allowed only one run in another strong start on the mound as the No. 8 Wildcats clinched their series with Auburn on Friday with a 9-1 win at Plainsman Park.

Kentucky (29-5, 13-1 SEC) won its fifth consecutive series to begin league play and extended its league winning streak to nine games.

Nicholson went deep in the second and ninth innings to highlight UK's 14-hit attack. It marked his team-leading eighth and ninth home runs of the season, and he has now hit five long balls in his last three SEC games.

Ryan Waldschmidt, Emilien Pitre, Nolan McCarthy, and Grant Smith also hit home runs for the Cats, who had nine extra-base hits on the night. Waldschmidt and McCarthy each collected three hits.

Meanwhile, Niman (7-2) continued to shine. The grad senior lefty extended his scoreless innings streak to 15.2 before allowing Auburn's lone run in the six inning. He allowed only four hits and three walks while striking out four, and may have kept his streak going if not for hitting two batters before handing the ball over to the UK bullpen.

Cameron O'Brien, Jackson Nove, and Evan Byers combined for 3.2 scoreless innings of relief for the Cats.

Auburn (18-16, 2-12 SEC) stranded 12 runners on base.

Starter Chase Allsup (1-3) took the loss for the Tigers, allowing four runs on seven hits in just three innings on the mound.

The series concludes on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.