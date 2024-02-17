Dominic Niman tossed five shutout innings in his Kentucky debut Saturday to lead the Wildcats to a 3-0 win over South Carolina Upstate in Game 2 of the season-opening series in Spartanburg, S.C.

Niman, a grad senior transfer from Central Connecticut State who has earned preseason All-America attention, combined with Ryan Hagenow and Johnny Hummel to blank the Spartans at Harley Park.

Niman (1-0) allowed only four hits and a walk over five innings on the mound. The left-hander struck out six.

Hagenow, a senior right-hander, tossed three shutout innings of relief before turning it over to Hummel in the ninth. The grad senior right-handed transfer from Erskine College struck out the side to earn his first save as a Wildcat.

Kentucky (2-0) clinched the series win after taking Game 1, 11-7, on Friday.

The Cats made the most of their six hits and four walks on the day, taking advantage of four SC Upstate errors and seven stolen bases to generate just enough offense for the comfortable win.

Kentucky took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with the help of an Upstate throwing error and added two more unearned runs in the fourth inning on throwing errors.

James McCoy had two hits to lead UK, while Nick Lopez, Ryan Nicholson, Griffin Cameron, and Grant Smith each tallied one to go along with the game's lone RBI. Devin Burkes recorded two of the Cats' seven steals.

Mathieu Curtis (0-1) was the tough-luck loser for the Spartans, victimized by four errors leading to three unearned runs. He allowed only three hits and three walks.

Upstate (0-2) stranded 10 baserunners in the loss.

The series concludes Sunday with a 1 p.m. ET first pitch.



