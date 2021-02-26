CatsIllustrated - Cats blank Milwaukee to open weekend series

Cole Stupp, Seth Logue, and Austin Strickland combined on a three-man shutout of Milwaukee on Friday as the Wildcats opened their weekend series with a 10-0 victory at Kentucky Proud Park.

The UK pitching staff scattered seven hits, struck out 10, and walked only one batter in the impressive showing on the mound.

Stupp (1-0) started for the Cats and picked up the win, working four scoreless innings while surrendering just four hits and a walk. The sophomore right-hander struck out four.

Kentucky used a two-run double by Ryan Church in the second inning and a five-run fourth to give its pitchers more than enough run support. Sloppy defense by Milwaukee helped produce the big frame as two runs scored on wild pitches and a third came home on an error during a cold, wet evening in Lexington.

Austin Schultz and Oraj Anu each had two hits to lead the UK offensive attack. Schultz, a junior outfielder, also walked twice to reach base four times, scored twice, and stole a pair of bases.

Jack Mahoney (0-1) started and took the loss for the Panthers, who were playing their first game of the season. He allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and six walks over 3.2 innings of work.

Kentucky (2-0) returns to action Saturday against Milwaukee in Game 2 of the series. FIrst pitch is slated for 1 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.



