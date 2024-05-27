The path to Omaha has been set.

Kentucky will begin its NCAA Tournament journey from the highest starting position in program history. The Wildcats were tabbed with the No. 2 overall seed when the field was announced on Monday.

Nick Mingione's squad will open play in the Lexington Regional on Friday against Western Michigan. They will be joined by Illinois and Indiana State at Kentucky Proud Park.

The winner of the double-elimination regional will advance to the Super Regionals on June 7-9 in a best-of-three series with a trip to the College World Series on the line. As a top-eight national seed, Kentucky would play all games leading up to the CWS at home.

The Lexington Regional is paired with the Covallis Regional, where Oregon State (15) is playing host to Tulane, Nicholls, and UC Irvine.

A record 11 SEC teams earned bids to this year's tourney, but UK would not face any of those familiar foes unless the Cats advance to the CWS.

The national top 16 seeds are Tennessee (50-11), Kentucky (40-14), Texas A&M (44-13), North Carolina (42-13), Arkansas (43-14), Clemson (41-14), Georgia (39-15), Florida St. (42-15), Oklahoma (37-19), NC State (33-20), Oklahoma St. (40-17), Virginia (41-15), Arizona (36-21), UC Santa Barbara (42-12), Oregon St. (42-14), and East Carolina (43-15).

Full NCAA Tournament Bracket

