Cats beat the cold, Western Michigan

The Wildcats moved to 5-0 on the season with a 14-3 win over Western Michigan to open a three-game weekend series on a freezing Friday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba hit his first home run as a Wildcat, while shortstop Ryan Ritter and third baseman Chase Estep each had multi-RBI games in the blowout.

Ritter, who opened the season as an All-American pick, had an RBI double, walked twice, scored twice, stole three bases, and hit a sacrifice fly.

Estep went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two runs driven in.

The Cats also got three hits from transfer second baseman Daniel Harris, including one of UK's seven doubles. He also stole a base. Kentucky banged out nine extra-base hits and stole six bases.

Cole Stupp (1-0) was the beneficiary of the big day at the plate for Kentucky. The Cats' starter scattered eight hits over five innings, allowing just two earned runs, while striking out nine. Four UK relievers combined to work the final four innings, allowing just one run and striking out eight to give the staff 17 punchouts on the day.

Kentucky improved to 84-11 against non-conference Power 5 opponents under head coach Nick Mingione.

The series resumes Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network (98.5 FM).