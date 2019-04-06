Ryan Shinn reached base five times and Breydon Daniel smashed a two-run, game-winning double Friday to give Kentucky a 4-2 win at Missouri in the opener of a three-game SEC series.

It marked the first road victory of the season in league play for Kentucky (17-13, 2-8 SEC).

The Wildcats rallied from an early 2-0 deficit, chipping away at the Tigers' lead. Daniel's double laced inside the third-base bag gave UK the lead in the sixth, and Jaren Shelby's solo home run in the eighth added an insurance run for Nick Mingione's club.

Missouri (20-11, 3-6-1 SEC) failed to score over the final eight innings. Cole Daniels (3-0) picked up the win out of the UK bullpen, retiring the only batter he faced in the fifth inning after coming on in relief of starter Jimmy Ramsey. Daniel Harper and Carson Coleman closed it out with two scoreless innings apiece. Coleman earned his second save of the season.

Shinn continued his outstanding senior campaign, cracking his 14th double of the season, singing twice, and walking twice. He scored two of UK's four runs. Junior designated hitter T.J. Collett added an RBI double for the Cats, and freshman infielder Austin Schultz reached base for the 20th consecutive game with a pair of hits.

The series resumes on Saturday afternoon with UK's Zack Thompson, the national pitcher of the week, taking the mound for the 3 p.m. ET matchup.



