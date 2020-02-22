LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Elliott Curtis, Trae Harmon, and Jaren Shelby each homered Saturday to power Kentucky's 21-4 romp over Appalachian State.

The Wildcats (3-3) collected 13 hits on the day at Kentucky Proud Park. Curtis led the way with three of those and drove in three runs. Harmon and Oraj Anu each added two hits.

It marked the third home run for Harmon, a sophomore outfielder from Somerset, in his first 12 at-bats this season.

Shelby recorded his first home run of the season and led the Cats with four RBI.

The 21 runs scored were the most in a game for Kentucky since the 2014 season.

The massive run support made it easy for the UK pitching staff. Junior left-hander Mason Hazelwood (1-0) started the game and worked four innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out six.

Zack Lee, Will Gambino, and Ron Cole worked the final five innings out of the Cats' bullpen, holding Appalachian State scoreless on one hit while striking out seven.

The Mountaineers (1-4) got a home run from Kendall McGowan as the lone highlight of their rough day.

Kentucky seeks the sweep when the three-game series resumes on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.



