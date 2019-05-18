Kentucky, the No. 14 national seed, endured an early rally by the Toledo Rockets and won going away, 7-2, in its opening game of the NCAA Tournament.

Before a capacity crowd at John Cropp Stadium, the Rockets (29-27) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning with a five-hit spree that included RBI singles by Bekah Yenrick and Morgan Paaverud.

Kentucky (34-22) answered with a four-run rally of in the bottom half of the opening frame. A walk and a hit by pitch, put two runners aboard for Abbey Cheek with no outs. The senior SEC Player of the Year smoked a two-RBI double to even the score and advanced to third base on a Toledo fielding error.

Cheek gave the Cats a 3-2 advantage when she took advantage of a failed rundown on Kayla Kowalik.

Sophomore Lauren Johnson ripped an RBI single through the left field side to extend the lead to two runs, 4-2.

Johnson, an Owensboro native, added a double in the 4th and an infield single in the 5th to complete her first perfect day at the plate all season long.

Junior second baseman Alex Martens added two insurance in the 5th with a bomb that dinged the left field scoreboard. The home run was her 12th of the campaign.

After a rough 1st inning, the Cats starter, Autumn Humes (14-10), threw four straight scoreless innings. She pitched five in total and allowed two runs against seven hits. Humes fanned three hitters and did not yield a walk.

Freshman Meghan Schorman threw two innings of scoreless ball out of the bullpen in her NCAA Tournament debut.

Toledo's Erin Hunt (17-12) pitched the whole way for the Rockets. She gave up six earned runs on eight hits, walking three Wildcats and striking out four.

The Cats play tomorrow in the winner's bracket against the Virginia Tech Hokies at noon. The ACC champs advanced by defeating Illinois 6-2 in the first game of the day.