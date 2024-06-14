Louisville (Ky.) Trinity defensive back Allen Evans is going through an exciting time in his football career.

The rising high school sophomore has a long way to go before he gets to the college level but things are looking up in terms of opportunity and his overall forecast.

The 6'2, 180-pound cornerback/safety from the '27 class has landed offers from Louisville and Kentucky since the start of the summer. That's due to a set of strong camp performances.

After Evans' offer from Kentucky he spoke with Cats Illustrated about the camp and what they enjoyed.

"The coaches told me that they love my size, my positive attitude, great effort, and how I am a ball hawk," Evans said. "I think I impressed the coaches with how I play the ball in the air and attack it at the highest point making sure I contest the ball or come down with the pick."

Those are important qualities in any defensive back, and Evans could project as a corner or safety at the next level.

Kentucky is in a strong position early, but there's a long way to go.

"Kentucky has a great program and they play in a great conference in the SEC. Coach (Mark) Stoops is doing an amazing job there. The coaching staff is great," Evans said. "They're very knowledgeable but 'down to earth' and approachable. I have some cousins that currently attend the university. My aunt and uncle-in-law graduated from UK. My uncle, Brian Evans, and cousin, Donnell Gordon, played football for UK as well."