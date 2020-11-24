Cats among many recruiting rare defensive athlete
When you pull up the recruiting profile for Miami Gardens (Fla.) Hallandale prospect Edric Weldon on Rivals.com, something immediately jumps out.He's 6'5, 215 pounds ... and a safety?That might not...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news