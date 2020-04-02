Kentucky's top-rated 2020 basketball recruiting class is adding a preferred walk-on in the form of Pennsylvania prep standout Isaac DeGregorio.

A 5-foot-11 point guard from Pittsburgh North Catholic, DeGregorio averaged 17.9 points per game as a senior in leading his team to a 26-2 record and a deep run in the state's 3A tournament. He scored 1,563 points during his prep career and made 283 3-pointers while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.

“Joining Kentucky basketball is a dream come true,” DeGregorio said in a statement released by UK. “I’ve been a Kentucky fan all my life and to join the team is surreal. The opportunity to be around the best players and coaches in the nation is something I just couldn’t pass up.

"I’m looking forward to getting to Lexington and getting in the gym with my teammates. My dream is to become a college basketball coach and there is no better way to prepare for that than being around the best.”

There is a family connection between the DeGregorios and the Wildcats. Isaac's grandfather, Joe, coached UK head coach John Calipari during his collegiate playing days at Clarion in 1981-82.

“Isaac had a strong year and has a tremendous basketball IQ to go along with a great skillset, neither of which should be a surprise with the basketball family he comes from," Calipari said. "I played for his grandfather in college and over the years got to know his father, who is a terrific coach in his own right. Isaac will be a great addition to what we do here, and I look forward to him being a part of this program.”

DeGregorio was in the midst of leading North Catholic on an impressive run through the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association 3A state tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended play in the quarterfinals round.

In the first two rounds, DeGregorio posted scoring totals of 33 and 25, respectively. In the WPIAL championship, he scored 19 points and made all 10 of his free-throw attempts.

DeGregorio is the seventh member of the 2020 class. All six of Kentucky’s signing haul – Devin Askew, BJ Boston, Terrence Clarke, Cam’Ron Fletcher, Isaiah Jackson, and Lance Ware – are consensus five- and four-star prospects.

UK’s current class is ranked No. 1 by every major recruiting service.



