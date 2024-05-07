Kentucky has added significant depth to its quarterback room.

Former Owensboro High School standout Gavin Wimsatt, who played the last three years at Rutgers, announced via his social media platforms on Tuesday that he intends to transfer to UK after visiting the Wildcats this weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Wimsatt threw for 1,735 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 497 yards and 11 scores last season as a junior at Rutgers. He had a 180-yard passing performance against eventual national champion Michigan, a 143-yard, three-touchdown rushing effort against Indiana, and scored two touchdowns on the ground to lead the Scarlet Knights over Miami, 31-24, in the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl.

However, Rutgers named Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis its starting quarterback for 2024 coming out of spring practice, prompting Wimsatt to seek a fresh start.

Wimsatt will join junior transfer Brock Vandagriff, senior transfer Beau Allen, and freshman Cutter Boley in the Cats' QB room, which does not feature a single scholarship player returning from last year's team.

Coming out of Owensboro High School, Wimsatt was a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. He has two years of eligibility remaining.



