CatsIllustrated - Cats add player to basketball roster

Kentucky has made a late addition to its 2020-21 basketball roster.

Kareem Watkins, a 5-foot-8 walk-on guard from Camden, N.J., gives the Wildcats a full roster of 15 players heading into the season. He is the stepson of former Memphis University standout Dajuan Wagner, John Calipari's first one-and-done player.

His brother, DJ Wagner, is considered by many to be the top-rated point guard in the Class of 2023. Many analysts believe the Cats are the heavy favorite in his recruitment.

Watkins takes the spot vacated by Isaac DeGregorio, who left the team last week due to personal reasons.

“Kareem is a great kid with a terrific work ethic who is going to be a great addition to our team,” Calipari said in a statement released by UK. “Kareem knows our expectations of him. We want him to come in here and be a great teammate and help us in practice. His stepfather, Dajuan, who played for me at Memphis, has really instilled a drive in Kareem and I look forward to seeing him continue to develop here with family.”

Watkins played at Kingsway Regional High School in Camden. He played in 26 games his senior season and averaged 8.7 points per game.

“These last few days have been surreal,” Watkins said. “I grew up wanting to play basketball on the college level. To have the opportunity to do so at a place like Kentucky and under a Hall of Fame coach like John Calipari is a dream come true. I understand what the expectations are of me. I’m excited to come in and be a part of this team and work hard every day to help my teammates and this team chase its goals.”

He will join the team after undergoing COVID-19 testing protocols.

Watkins is a part of the 2020 freshman class, the consensus No. 1 group in the country which features three 5-star players and three 4-star prospects to go along with high-profile transfers Olivier Sarr, Davion Mintz, and Jacob Toppin.