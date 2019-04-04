Reid Travis was only at Kentucky for a year, but he may have started a trend: A pipeline of grad transfers just like himself, stopping off in Lexington to provide experience, maturity and toughness to John Calipari's characteristically young teams.

On Thursday, Bucknell grad transfer Nate Sestina announced on social media that he will be joining the Kentucky basketball program for the 2019-20 season.

With Travis' eligibility exhausted and P.J. Washington widely expected to declare for the NBA Draft, Calipari's program had a clear need to improve its post depth. E.J. Montgomery and Nick Richards could both opt to return for next season but Kentucky doesn't have any true post signees from the 2019 recruiting class.

Sestina was a marginal contributor at the college level until the 2018-19 season, when he had a breakout season. He averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor and proving to be a quality three-point threat.

Calipari has expressed reluctance to pluck graduate transfers from mid-major programs but recently struck a different note, saying if the opportunity was right for the player and the fit was good for Kentucky then he would have no problem making it a trend.

“I see what this did for Reid. Obviously, he helped our team, but what it did for Reid and what he was trying to do. I would absolutely consider under the right circumstances grad students," he said recently.

Sestina visited Kentucky in recent days and Cats Illustrated's David Sisk had relayed, from a conversation (Q&A in full here) with a writer familiar with Sestina, that it was very likely the Wildcats would be in his future.

