D.J. Jeffries breaks down his play through three EYBL sessions
D.J. Jeffries is not a hard guy to find during the springtime. The high profile forward is just one of the must-see prospects for the Bluff City Legends. The Nike EYBL powerhouse also features Jame...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news