John Calipari has three commitments from perimeter players in the 2019 class. Although he has focused on the big men in the group such as James Wiseman and Vernon Carey, expect him and his staff to laser in even more, as it is expected that the inside depth will take a hit after this upcoming season.

With the fluidity of Wiseman and Carey's recruitment, Kofi Cockburn could be the youngster standing front and center as the next man up on Calipari's list. The mammoth 6-foot-11 center from Brooklyn is a physical specimen that doesn't come down the pike everyday.

He is also adding skill to his impressive frame. When we saw him at the Peach Jam, he displayed a catch-and-shoot jumper out to around ten feet. He also showed nice touch and soft hands with his jump hook. Of course, what always stands out with him is how he snatches every rebound in sight.

Eric Bossi saw him a week later at the NY2LA Summer Slam in Milwaukee and came away equally impressed.

"He was downright dominant around the rim all night long. He's definitely a throwback to pre pace and space basketball, but it's hard not to find room at any program for a guy as massive and as increasingly skilled offensively as he is."

The combination of his frame along with his expanding skill set have led to an impressive list of offers. He recently took two important steps to help pave the way for his future.

First, he transferred high schools to perennial powerhouse, Oak Hill in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. Secondly, he narrowed his list to twelve schools: Cincinnati, Connecticut, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, St. John’s and Syracuse.

The talk has run rampant recently about where Kentucky's interest actually lies with Cockburn. Cats Illustrated spoke Monday night with his mentor/advisor, Karriem Memminger, about Cockburn's recruitment.

