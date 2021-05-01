CatsIllustrated - Carolina Panthers select Cats' Phil Hoskins

Phil Hoskins' decision to enter the NFL Draft rather than coming back from another year with Kentucky appears to have paid off.

The Wildcats' defensive tackle considered taking advantage of the NCAA's special exemption for an additional year of eligibility due to the Covid-19 pandemic but opted to enter his name in the draft.

On Saturday, he heard his name called by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Toledo native played in 31 games with UK after transferring from the juco ranks in 2018. He recorded 53 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, one interception, and one forced fumble during his career with the Cats.

Kentucky had the No. 4 total defense unit in the SEC during the 2020 season. Four other members of that unit -- linebacker Jamin Davis, cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph and Brandin Echols, and nose tackle Quinton Bohanna -- have been drafted this week.



