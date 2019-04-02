Kentucky's defense let down its pitchers Tuesday in an 8-3 loss at Louisville.

The No. 10 Cardinals took advantage of three errors by the Wildcats to erase an early 2-0 deficit and plate six unearned runs on the day.

Louisville (23-6) got two hits and three RBI from left fielder Jake Snider. Zeke Pinkham and Drew Campbell also had a pair of hits and one RBI for the Cards, who made the most of their seven hits.

Adam Elliott (2-1) earned the win for UofL with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He allowed no hits, walked one, and struck out three.

Mason Hazelwood (1-2) started for the Cats, allowing four runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over three innings on the mound.

Junior designated hitter T.J. Collett had two hits and drove in all three runs for Kentucky (16-13). Austin Schultz added a double for the Cats, who had trouble putting the ball in play consistently against four UofL pitchers. UK struck out 12 times on the day.

Kentucky heads back on the road this weekend as it takes on Missouri in Columbia. Friday night’s game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on the SEC Network Plus.

