CatsIllustrated - Cards jump on Cats in early innings, split season series

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Louisville did not waste any time in dishing out a little turnabout on Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Upset 11-7 by Kentucky on their homefield earlier this month, the No. 3 Cardinals exploded for five runs in the first inning and scored in each of the first four innings en route to a 12-5 win and a split of the season series with the rival Wildcats.

Louisville (23-11) collected 13 hits on the day, led by Cooper Bowman, Alex Binelas, and Dalton Rushing with three apiece. Rushing blasted a two-run homer and drove in four runs for the Cards.

It was another rough outing for the Kentucky pitching staff, which had just given up 17 runs on Sunday in the series finale against Georgia. The Cats did not help their cause, issuing six walks, hitting four batters, and committing a balk.

A bases-loaded hit batsman and a bases-loaded walk helped plate UofL's first two runs on the day as part of the five-run first inning against UK starter Zach Kammin (1-1).

The big early lead made it easy for the Louisville staff. Starter Carter Lohman (1-1) entered the game with an 8.53 ERA but cruised through two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Eight other Cardinals worked in committee fashion to finish the game.

Kentucky (22-12) managed only seven hits. Austin Schultz, Coltyn Kessler, and Alonzo Rubalcaba each had two to lead the Cats. Schultz accounted for one of the runs with his fourth home run of the season and drove in another run for a two-RBI day.

The Cats return to action on Friday in a three-game home series against Alabama.



