LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky reached a low point in what has already been a tough season on the diamond Tuesday as rival Louisville pounded the Wildcats 18-6 to sweep the season home-and-home series.

The No. 7 Cardinals pounded the UK pitching staff for runs in seven of nine innings, collecting 23 hits and eight walks against a revolving door of 10 Wildcats on the mound. Six of them surrendered runs and the defense committed five errors in the nightmare four-hour, 14-minute game at Kentucky Proud Park.

In two games this season against Louisville, Kentucky committed seven errors leading to 13 unearned runs.

Kentucky (20-17) started the night on a good note, jumping out to a 5-1 lead after two innings on the strength of home runs by Ryan Shinn and Breydon Daniel.

The good vibes wouldn't last long, though, as Louisville (29-8) struck for two runs in the third inning, three in the fourth, four in the fifth, two in the sixth, four in the seventh and two in the eighth to turn the game into an uncompetitive romp.

Seven different Cards had multi-hit games, led by four from third baseman Alex Binelas. He also scored four runs and drove in a pair. Jake Snider, Logan Wyatt and Justin Lavey each collected three hits for UofL.

The Cards finished the game 10-for-17 (.588) in two-out situations.

Daniel and Ryan Johnson were the lone UK batters with multiple hits. Daniel was just a single shy of hitting for the cycle, finishing with a double, triple and a home run.

Kentucky returns to action with a three-game SEC series against No. 22 Tennessee beginning Thursday at KPP. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.



