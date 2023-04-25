LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Six Louisville pitchers combined to toss a four-hit shutout on Tuesday in a 7-0 win over the Wildcats in the first ranked meeting between the two Bluegrass State rivals since 2018.

As a record crowd of 5,292 packed Kentucky Proud Park, No. 21 Louisville (27-13) got a second-inning solo home run from Jack Payton that proved to be all the run support the Cardinals' committee pitching staff needed.

For good measure, though, Louisville added 12 more hits, including four doubles and another solo home run by Tyeler Hawkins that turned a 1-0 game entering the seventh inning into a 7-0 romp.

No. 15 Kentucky (30-10) consistently hit the ball hard but could not get many breaks against the stingy Louisville defense. Centerfielder Eddie King Jr. made several running catches to deny the Cats of potential hits.

"Weird game, offensively," UK head coach Nick Mingione said. "We had 11 line-outs. I don't know the last time I played in a game where we're smashing balls, 11 line-outs. Obviously, it's hard to score runs when you line out 11 times. I told them, I'll never get onto you for hitting rockets.

"Give them a lot of credit," the UK boss added. "You hit line drives, that's one thing, but you've also got to run and catch them. They did a really good job of that... That was a good defensive effort on their part, really by both teams."

It marked only the seventh shutout for UK in 345 games under Mingione.

Senior left-hander Evan Webster (2-2) started and earned the win for the Cards, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two during his two innings on the mound. Kade Grundy, Kaleb Corbett, Patrick Forbes, Kayden Campbell, and Tate Kuehner combined to work the final seven innings.

Freshman right-hander Travis Smith (3-1) had his best outing as a Wildcat, allowing only a solo home run during his five innings on the mound. He fanned eight and walked only two.

"I just can't say enough good things about Travis Smith tonight," Mingione said. "That was electric stuff."

The Cats dropped to 6-4 on the season against ranked opponents and lost a mid-week game for the first time this season.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday at Vanderbilt in the first of a three-game weekend series. The Commodores (29-11, 13-5 SEC) are riding a rare four-game losing streak after being swept by Tennessee last weekend.