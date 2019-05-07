Can UK get Richie Leonard back on board?
Kentucky is riding such a wave of recruiting momentum that it's almost easy to forget the program had two decommitments before all of the recent good news.One of those players who decommitted was C...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news