CatsIllustrated - Can pitching, defense catch up with UK's potent lineup in 2021?

With a lineup that returns eight of nine players and some superstar potential, Kentucky expects to be one of the SEC's top offensive clubs in 2021.

The big question facing the Wildcats is whether they'll be able to prevent enough runs to re-emerge as a league contender after two seasons that fell short of expectations in 2018 and 2019, and the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign.

"The biggest thing we spent the most time on this fall was our defense, and we had to improve it," said Nick Mingione, who enters his fifth season as UK head coach. "We used the quarantine to evaluate all areas of our program, and one thing I realized was we have to be better defensively.

"So we've changed our mindset, we've created a whole new culture about the importance of defense, and we've gotten a lot better. This fall was really exciting to see the growth in that area."

Kentucky finished 13th in the SEC in team fielding percentage last season and was tied with Texas A&M with a league-high 28 errors in only 17 games. In 2019, the Cats finished dead last in fielding percentage and committed a league-high 71 errors in 55 games.

Being "strong up the middle" has been one of baseball's time-tested truisms, so Mingione set out to upgrade the Cats' defense at shortstop and catcher. Kentucky signed junior college standouts Ryan Ritter and Alonzo Rubalcaba at those positions, respectively, to help establish the new culture.

"This guy can really defend at shortstop," Mingione said of Ritter, an athletic, 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore who comes to UK via Logan College. "He's as talented, if not the most talented defensive shortstop, that I've coached, and I don't say that lightly. I've coached a lot of really good shortstops."

Meanwhile, some national baseball observers have labeled Rubalcaba as possessing "elite catch and throw" abilities. The junior threw out 46% of potential base-stealers in 2020 at Santa Barbara (Calif.) City College.

"This guy can really, really receive," Mingione said.

The shaky defense helped throw gas on the fire for another aspect of the team, pitching, which finished 12th and 14th, respectively, the last two years in the SEC.



