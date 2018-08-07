Kentucky's offensive line is communicating better than it was last year, at least so far, but some of the Wildcats' young players are hitting a wall - as you'd probably expect at this point in camp.

Cats Illustrated's first edition of our 2018 Camp Stock Report series breaks down what the coaches told reporters, including Jeff Drummond, after practice on Tuesday.

STOCK UP: OL communication & the "ones" up front

Last year Kentucky's offensive line sometimes struggled in the way it communicated internally as a group. Both Eddie Gran and Darin Hinshaw believe there has been significant improvement in that respect through a few days of practice.

The communication has improved, Gran said, "especially with the first group. They're rolling right along. They're really a lot farther ahead than they've ever been."

Hinshaw agreed, pointing to Drake Jackson as a stabilizing force at center while pointing out he's the youngest of that first team unit.

STOCK STEADY: Second team OL

Gran wasn't entirely thrilled with how the second team offensive line has been performing, calling their play "OK" thus far.

On the other hand, Hinshaw said "the twos are really coming together," so he's seen some progress from where they started out.

STOCK DOWN: Third team OL

Whether anyone on the third team offensive line actually logs snaps this season remains to be seen, but when Gran addressed the big uglies he said that particular unit is "spinning" in terms of trying to pick everything up at this point.

